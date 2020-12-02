Sushant Singh Rajput case: Shekhar Suman hopes for a miracle to happen in investigation

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shekhar Suman hopes for a miracle to happen in Sushant Singh's case investigation

After saying that investigation agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are just helpless in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case owing to inadequate evidence, actor Shekhar Suman on Wednesday said he is just hopes for a miracle to happen, in the Sushant's death investigation.

"A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat's happening to Sushant's case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do," the actor tweeted using the hashtag #CBIArrestSSRKillersNow.

Just a few days ago, the actor shared his opinion about the current status of Sushant's case. He said: "I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI, NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation, investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky."

Shekhar also accused the print and electronic media of not giving Sushant's case adequate coverage.

"There is absolutely no update in the newspapers. TV channels have all vanished. There is no discussion anywhere by anyone. 6 months down the line we r fighting a desolate battle. I go off the radar now and then bcoz I'm angry that nothing is happening," Shekhar Suman wrote.

In another tweet he added "If the agencies keep quiet and not react what do we do? We can raise our voices louder n louder, ev day ev minute, but then we have to have concerned ppl reacting to it and taking some concrete action. Otherwise it is so frustrating #FightUntilSSRJustice."