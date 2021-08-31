Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITHVIK_D,SAYANIGUPTA Supriya Pathak, Sayani Gupta and Rithwik Dhanjani feature in new audio show

A new title 'Buri Nazar' -- an Audible Original thriller starring Sayani Gupta, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Supriya Pathak Kapur, launched recently. Told through a series of phone calls and voicemails, this Audible Original penned by award-winning playwright Madhuri Shekar, adapted into Hindi by Noopur Sinha, transitions seamlessly from a light-hearted family dramedy to an unexpectedly supernatural thriller.

Usha (Supriya Pathak Kapur) is convinced that the Evil Eye, a curse that brings continuous misfortune, was cast upon her daughter, Pallavi (Sayani Gupta), in the womb. What else could have possibly left her driven, career-oriented daughter edging closer and closer to 30 without a prospective husband? Determined to set Pallavi on the right path, Usha arranges date after date with potential suitors, but after yet another setup fails, it seems her efforts are proving fruitless.

But in an unexpected turn of events, Pallavi becomes her own matchmaker when she meets and quickly falls for Sandeep (Rithvik Dhanjani), a young Indian-American entrepreneur. And though she expects her mother will be elated with her finally finding a man, Pallavi is distraught and confused to find her mother growing increasingly suspicious of Sandeep's motives and his true identity.

With an endearing cast of well-rounded characters, sharp, natural dialogue, and a shocking edge-of-your-seat climax, Buri Nazar is a can't-miss tale about cultural miscommunications, family secrets, and the lingering echoes of trauma.

On her experience of narrating an audio show for the first time, Supriya Pathak Kapur shares, "Playing the role of Usha and emoting the complex feelings of a loving but worried mother who just wants to protect her child using only my voice was an exciting challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed. Audiobooks and shows have the ability to tell a story in a new, exciting and uniquely interactive manner, and I am excited to explore this medium further."

Sayani Gupta, who has essayed the lead role of Pallavi, in the audio show, said, "It's unbelievable how much potential audio shows/ plays have. Growing up listening to radio plays, and my father being part of All India Radio, I have always been attracted to and intrigued by voice work. I enjoy doing it tremendously. It's amazing to learn the range of emotions you can portray and tell a story with its nuance using just your voice, which is very powerful. Audio storytelling is a craft in itself, and the scope, absolutely fascinating. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing Pallavi and loved the banter with my mother and the romance with the boyfriend."

Rithvik Dhanjani said, "Stepping into the audio world of entertainment has been an awesome experience for me --the epic sound production and technological innovation has blown me away! Playing this multi-faceted, mysterious character using only the power of my voice has been an incredibly unique challenge and I can't wait to see what my fans think!"

'Buri Nazar' will be available for free for Audible.in members from late August.