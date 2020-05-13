Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sunny Leone gets adorable birthday wish from husband Daniel Weber: You're the greatest wife, mother and lover

Sunny Leone gets adorable birthday wish from husband Daniel Weber: You're the greatest wife, mother and lover

Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber penned a special message for his wife and said the actress "is the greatest wife, mother and lover". The duo married in 2011. They have three kids-a daughter and two sons.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2020 16:01 IST
Sunny Leone gets adorable birthday wish from husband Daniel Weber: You're the greatest wife, mother
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DIRRTY99

Sunny Leone gets adorable birthday wish from husband Daniel Weber: You're the greatest wife, mother and lover

On Sunny Leone's 39th birthday on Wednesday, her husband Daniel Weber penned a special message for his wife and said the actress "is the greatest wife, mother and lover". Daniel posted a photograph of is wife Sunny and captioned it as, "Happy birthday baby !!!! You are so much in life and I wish everyday I can tell you everything that comes to my mind !!! You are the greatest wife , mother and lover !!! An inspiration to millions and a role model !!! Iconic !!! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled !!! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble !!! I love you so much !!! Xoxo!!! Love you baby love !! @sunnyleone

In an earlier interview to IANS, Daniel, who is a musician, said that there is not even one aspect of his life wherein he doesn't seek his star wife's opinion.

View this post on Instagram

Who’s your Valentines!!!! Xo @sunnyleone !!!!

A post shared by Daniel "Dirrty" Weber (@dirrty99) on

"She probably influences everything that I do in my life. We discuss everything -- not always as husband and wife but in terms of business as well. There is not even one aspect of my life that I don't ask her opinion on -- whether it is creative opinion or business opinion. That is the mutual respect that we have for each other. We respect each other and just want each other's thought or take on something. It has been a long time since I made a unilateral decision without my wife giving her input," he said.

Sunny Leone married Daniel in 2011. The two have three children. Sunny and her husband adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017, from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X