Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DIRRTY99 Sunny Leone gets adorable birthday wish from husband Daniel Weber: You're the greatest wife, mother and lover

On Sunny Leone's 39th birthday on Wednesday, her husband Daniel Weber penned a special message for his wife and said the actress "is the greatest wife, mother and lover". Daniel posted a photograph of is wife Sunny and captioned it as, "Happy birthday baby !!!! You are so much in life and I wish everyday I can tell you everything that comes to my mind !!! You are the greatest wife , mother and lover !!! An inspiration to millions and a role model !!! Iconic !!! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled !!! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble !!! I love you so much !!! Xoxo!!! Love you baby love !! @sunnyleone

In an earlier interview to IANS, Daniel, who is a musician, said that there is not even one aspect of his life wherein he doesn't seek his star wife's opinion.

"She probably influences everything that I do in my life. We discuss everything -- not always as husband and wife but in terms of business as well. There is not even one aspect of my life that I don't ask her opinion on -- whether it is creative opinion or business opinion. That is the mutual respect that we have for each other. We respect each other and just want each other's thought or take on something. It has been a long time since I made a unilateral decision without my wife giving her input," he said.

Sunny Leone married Daniel in 2011. The two have three children. Sunny and her husband adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017, from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy.

