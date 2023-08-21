Sunny Deol's Juhu villa withdrawn from auction by Bank of Baroda, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol's Juhu villa withdrawn from auction

Sunny Deol, who is currently soaring high with the success of Gadar 2, hit the headlines after the Bank of Baroda put up his Juhu villa up for auction. India TV reported the same on Sunday. However, the bank has changed its decision and has withdrawn the actor's villa from the auction. The development was confirmed by our reporter.

Earlier, the Bank of Baroda released an advertisement mentioning that the recovery of the loan is Rs 55 crore and interest. The auction was scheduled for September 25 at the reserve price of Rs 51.43 crore. The auction ad also named Sunny Deol's real name, Ajay Singh Deol, and his villa situated at Gandhi Gram Road in Juhu, North Mumbai. On Monday, the bank released yet another ad stating that the auction has been withdrawn due to technical reasons.

India TV also tried to reach out to Sunny Deol and his team on Sunday. However, the actor is currently promoting his film Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in London.

On Sunday, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel landed in London to promote Gadar 2. The actor shared pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, "From Amritsar to London, love knows no boundaries!"

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 broke all records and became the second-highest opener of Bollywood in 2023. The film collected more than Rs 300 crore and left behind Hrithik Roshan's War and Salman Khan's Bajarangi Bhaijaan. Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same and speculated that Gadar 2 can become the third-highest-grossing Indian film this year.

