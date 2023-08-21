Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav organises first meet up in Gurugram, CM Khattar attends

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elvish Yadav with CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale took place on August 14 and announced Elvish Yadav as its winner. The YouTuber enjoys a colossal fan following and him being a wild card contestant and winning the show is a testament to it. Fondly known as Systumm, Yadav on Sunday conducted his first meet-up in Gurugram, Haryana after winning the reality show. The meet-up was held at Tau Devilal Stadium and was also attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It is said that around 3 lakh fans were seen at the meet-up and cheered for Elvish Yadav.

A video was shared by the official Instagram handle of CM Khattar wherein he can be seen addressing Yadav's fans and urging the youth to take inspiration from the YouTuber and make the state drugs free. The video was captioned, "Hail Mother India! The strength that this immense crowd of youths has demonstrated together with enthusiasm and enthusiastic will definitely help to take India to new heights in the nectar period and create a drug-free society. Witnessed the energy of Haryana youth in Gurugram."

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Elvish Yadav met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence after leaving Mumbai. Sharing the picture, CM Khattar wrote, "The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field. Met the winner @ElvishYadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's residence). Hearty congratulations to her for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future."

Take a look:

Elvish Yadav scripted history and became the first wild card contestant ever to win Salman Khan's reality show. Yadav was pitted against Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. While Malhan emerged as the runner-up of the show, Rani became the first-runner up. Contestants who made it to the Top 5 were Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt.

