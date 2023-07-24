Sunny Deol REACTS to Gadar 2's box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2: 'Barabari nahi...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARAN ADARSH Gadar 2 vs OMG 2

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) are going to be released on the same day, August 11, 2023. It is a sequel to the blockbuster film 'Gadar', which was released in the year 2001. In a new interview, Sunny, who stars alongside Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2, was asked about the current scenario of box office uncertainty and how the business is getting affected by it. To which, he replied that he does not understand 'why people compare' films, when there is 'no comparison' between them.

Sunny Deol's statement

The actor told ETimes, "I have never felt unnerved by box-office numbers as I believe that there is so much to do. There are many ways of portraying stories, but every Friday, we change our vision, and we say that, ‘Yeh nahin chal raha hai, toh aisa karo’. But this has been happening forever; it’s not new. Yeh jo hum uspe baith ke thesis karne lagte hai, we don’t need to. We need to believe in our stories and tell them to our audience."

For the unversed, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had clashed with Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, and there are many big box office clashes this year. Responding to this, Sunny added, "Gadar did Rs 100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai (People thought Gadar is old sort of film with old songs)."

"On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut DENIES kissing Vir Das too hard in Revolver Rani; says 'Hrithik Roshan ke baad...'

About Gadar 2

The film is a sequel to the blockbuster film 'Gadar', which was released in the year 2001. The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick, which also starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role, mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. Recently, Gadar 2 courted controversy after a romantic video of Sunny and Ameesha walking together in a Gurudwara got leaked on the internet. Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee called out the makers on social media. GPA General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal slammed Sunny Deol for the scene and expressed his displeasure.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets nod from CBFC but makers asked to revise dialogues; deets inside

Latest Entertainment News