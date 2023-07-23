Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets nod from CBFC but makers asked to revise dialogues; deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Filmmaker Karan Johar is returning as a director with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. From releasing the trailer to dropping its romantic ballad Tum Kya Mile, the romantic drama has created hype among moviegoers ahead of its release. The Central Board of Film Certification on Sunday gave a nod to Karan Johar's film, however, suggested some changes.

The CBFC issued a U/A certificate to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and suggested certain cuts. According to Bollywood Hungama, the board asked the makers to change three dialogues and replace cuss words.

Changes suggested by CBFC to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Three dialogues have been removed from the film including a reference to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and another dialogue during a scene in a lingerie shop that was tagged vulgar and disrespectful to women.

The rum brand Old Monk has been replaced by Bold Monk.

The word bra has been replaced by item.

A cussword has been changed to behen di.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the second collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. The film is also special as it is Johar's first film after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film will also see Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in important roles.

The makers on Sunday dropped the teaser of its fourth song Dhindora Baje Re. Going by the look of it, the song is an ideal festival song with peppy beats. Earlier, the makers released two other songs—Ve Kamleya, What Jhumka, and Tum Kya Mile.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing on July 28.

