The Kashmir Files Unreported director Vivek Agnihotri visits Srinagar's Shankaracharya Temple, seeks blessings

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with his wife Pallavi Joshi visited one of the oldest temples in Srinagar, Shankaracharya temple, to seek blessings. The celebrity couple recently unveiled the trailer of their upcoming series The Kashmir Files Unreported. Ahead of the series' trailer unveiling in Srinagar, the duo decided to kickstart the promotions on an auspicious note by visiting Shankaracharya temple.​

About The Kashmir Files Unreported

The Kashmir Files unreported showcases conversations with historians, experts, real-life victims, and their families including experts like Dr Meenakshi Jain who was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2020 for her work in the field of literature and education; Rakesh K Kaul who is the author of bestsellers ‘The Last Queen of Kashmir’ and ‘Dawn: The Warrior Princess of Kashmir’; Shesh Paul Vaid – the former Director General of Police of J&K; Manoj Raghuvanshi – ex-TV journalist and the first journalist to do a lead story on terrorism erupting in Kashmir in July 1989; Dr Tej Tikoo – Retired Colonel and veteran of 1971 Indo-Pak war and the author of ‘Kashmir: Its Aborigines and their Exodus’ among others.

It goes on to portray the state of affairs which led to the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on Kashmir today. The series also maps the centuries-old journey of Kashmir, hailed as the paradise on earth, its significance to India, its people, and its culture.

The seven-part series will release on ZEE5. However, the release date is not yet announced by its makers.

More about Shankaracharya Temple

Frequented by Kashmiri Hindus, Shankaracharya Temple is a monument of national importance, centrally protected under the Archaeological Survey of India. The temple is located at a height of 1,000 feet above the Kashmir valley floor. The temple is also famous among the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, who visit it during their Yatra.

