Kangana Ranaut DENIES kissing Vir Das too hard in Revolver Rani; says 'Hrithik Roshan ke baad...'

Kangana Ranaut has responded to a report claiming that she kissed Vir Das in Revolver Rani, that caused his lips to bleed. The actress took to her Instagram stories to mock the report and also dragged Hrithik Roshan into the post. Sharing a screenshot of the report, the actress wrote, "Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)?? (laughing, face with tongue and face with hand over mouth emojis)."

Kangana and Vir featured together in Revolver Rani (2014). Written and directed by Sai Kabir, the crime comedy-drama also stars Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Saraswat among others.

Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan

Kangana and Hrithik's long-time beef is well-known in the B-town. The duo was caught up in a huge legal war and controversy over a couple of years, around 2016-2017. Kangana-Hrithik allegedly dated while the latter was still married to ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as per Kangana's statements in her earlier interviews. While she claimed that they dated, Hrithik has always denied it.

Kangana's Professional front

Kangana will be seen in the period drama film 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, which will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023. She recently unveiled the official teaser of the film on her Instagram which she captioned, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November."

The film also marks actress' directorial debut. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana also has Tejas. The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

