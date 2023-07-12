Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Sonam Kapoor's jibe at her English fluency from Koffee With Karan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut, who always said that she is fighting with the so-called 'film mafia', recently reacted to a video clip from the third season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. The much-loved celebrity talk show is known to spill the beans about people's dating rumours, rifts with directors, friendships and more. Taking a jibe at the abovementioned episode, Kangana said that no outsider will be mocked for their English speaking skills. The episode was graced by celebrity guests such as Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor.

The video clip had Karan asking a question to Sonam during the rapid-fire round. "If you have the power to give the following celebrities these aspects who would you give - the ability to speak English fluently," the filmmaker asked. To this, Sonam first hesitated, she said, "I can't..." but then went on to praise Kangana's fashion sense before actually giving out her name as the answer to the question. Sonam replies,"I think Kangana has a great fashion sense but..." and Karan completes her answer saying, "With questionable English." And Sonam says 'YES'.

Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote, "What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English…also that show is officially closed forever." She further added, "Please don't miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked I showed grace sophistication articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never…"

Kangana's Professional front

Kangana will be seen in period drama film 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, which will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.

She recently unveiled the official teaser of the film on her Instagram which she captioned, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November." The film also marks actress' directorial debut. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She also has Tejas in her kitty. With Kangana in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the film will hit theatres on October 20.

