Sunny Deol cuts cake as he celebrates his 67th birthday with sons Rajveer and Karan | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sunny Deol cut his birthday cake with sons Rajveer and Karan

Sunny Deol is celebrating his 67th birthday today, October 19. The actor cut his birthday cake along with his sons Rajveer and Karan in the presence of media persons.

A video of the legendary actor is also doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen grooving on dhol beats and doing bhangra. The father-son trio even posed for the camera after cake cutting. Sunny Deol cut two cakes in which one of them featured a poster of himself from his latest release Gadar 2 while the other one showcased the total box office collection of the film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the celebrations:

Sunny Deol and his sons on work front

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest offering Gadar 2. The film became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever and its box office collection in India even crossed the coveted Rs 500 crore mark. The film is being seen as his much-needed return to Bollywood after a long time.

Sunny Deol recently appeared on news television's most popular show, Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma. On the show, he expressed his desire to not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election next year and serve the country as an actor.

The actor bagged his next big project titled Lahore 1947, which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film is being produced by Aamir Khan, who has taken an indefinite break from acting.

On the other hand, his younger son Rajveer recently made his Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya's directorial Dono.

Karan Deol has made his Bollywood debut with 2019 release Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. ﻿

