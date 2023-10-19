Here's what Hrithik Roshan replied to Shraddha Kapoor's 'Need dhoop like Jaadoo' post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan and Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is quite active on her Instagram account and keeps sharing posts regularly consisting of her perfect selfies, latest photoshoots, and activities with her fans. On Thursday, the actress shared a series of pictures including selfies with a caption, which reads, ''Need dhoop like Jaadoo.'' In no time, the post captivated thousands of comments from her fans around the world. But there was one comment which grabbed the attention of many and it was of Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan. In his reply, the actor took a hilarious take on her caption and wrote, ''He is coming . Will tell him :),'' along with a smiling emoji.

Take a look at Shraddha's post:

So far, the post has garnered over 1 million likes on the platform including thousands of comments.

Thousands of her fans also commented on the post and took a funny take on the caption. One user wrote, ''Toh fir barish mai cham cham cham kon krega.'' Another one wrote, ''Jyada dhoop k liye Burj khalifa k Top pe chale jaye .'' A third user wrote, ''Lagta hai Rohit Mehra ko bolna padega Jadoo bulao uski behen mil gayi hai.''

Shraddha and Hrithik on professional front

Shraddha was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film was a commercial success. She is currently busy with Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.

On the other hand, Hrithik has been missing from the big screens in 2023. His next big project is Siddharth Anand's action flick titled Fighter. It will also feature Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25 next year.

