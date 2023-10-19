Singham Again: After Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty unveils Tiger Shroff's first look as ACP Satya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff to play ACP Satya in Singham Again

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is building up excitement with each day passing by. After introducing Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty in the Cop Universe, Rohit Shetty on Thursday unveiled the first look of Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya. The two new characters in the film will surely increase the USP of the film, however, Ajay Devgn will still be headlining the upcoming flick. Sharing the first look of Tiger, Rohit wrote, ''Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA… the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad…Tiger.''

Take a look:

The filmmaker shared three pictures of Tiger with the same caption. In one of the pictures, Tiger can be seen shirtless, showing his chiselled body. He is also holding two powerful machine guns.

In another one, the actor is posing with a police uniform's belt over his shoulder.

Akshay Kumar too shared a post on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''Welcoming my brother from another mother, @tigerjackieshroff as ACP Satya to the squad!''

About Singham Again

Also Read: When Sunny Deol REVEALED real reason behind keeping his marriage with Pooja 'a secret' for many years

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the third installment after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). However, it will be the fifth movie in Rohit's prestigious Cop Universe.

The film will also witness several characters reprising their roles from the previous installments including Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni Kamat Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. Apart from these, the film will also feature Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari.

The story of the film is penned by Shantanu Srivastava and Milap Zaveri. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15 next year.

Latest Bollywood News