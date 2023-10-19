When Sunny Deol REVEALED real reason behind keeping his marriage with Pooja 'a secret' for many years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol with Karan Deol and wife Pooja Deol

Sunny Deol, one of the top actors of Hindi cinema during the '80s and '90s era, recently made a huge comeback in Bollywood with his latest release Gadar 2. The film became an all-time blockbuster and minted over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. During his prime time in the '80s and '90s, the actor often made headlines for his personal life and link ups with several actresses including Dimple Kapadia.

Not many know that Sunny got married to Pooja Deol at that time when he made his Bollywood debut in 1983. But his wife never came into the limelight and stayed away from all the news. In an old interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2013, the actor once shared that no one ever forced Pooja to stay away from the limelight.

The actor was also asked if Pooja, his mother Prakash Deol and Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol were asked to stay away from the limelight. In reply, the actor said, ''That’s not true. Neither my mother nor my wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She has always had the liberty to make her own decisions. To not make public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules.''

Who is Pooja Deol?

Pooja reportedly hails from a Royal British family. As per several media reports, it was also believed that Pooja continued staying in London even after tying the knot with Sunny. Nearly six years after their marriage, the two was blessed with their first child Karan. The couple again got blessed with a son and they named him Rajveer. He recently made his Bollywood debut with Rajshri Praductions' Dono.

