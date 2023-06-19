Monday, June 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. How Sunny Deol & Bobby welcomed 'daughter' Drisha Acharya to family with Karan Deol | Photos

How Sunny Deol & Bobby welcomed 'daughter' Drisha Acharya to family with Karan Deol | Photos

Karan Deol tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. Now, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol has shared a few pictures from the wedding to welcome Drisha Acharya to the family.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2023 13:11 IST
Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol with family

Sunny Deol is the happiest father ever! Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, The couple married on June 18 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by their family and friends. Photos and videos from Karan-Drisha's wedding are all over the internet. In a new social media post, Sunny welcomed his daughter-in-law with a special note. The Gadar actor welcomed Drisha saying, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas God Bless (sic)," in the caption. Sunny also used the hashtag #HappiestFather in his caption.

Welcoming Drisha Acharya into the family, Bobby Deol wrote, "Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … god bless you both Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol." He shared awwdorable phot with newlyweds. The first frame featured Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol and his son Aryaman posing with Karan and Drisha. In the next picture, the actor was seen landing a kiss on his nephew’s cheek. Karan was seen arriving at the wedding venue with his baaraat ahead of the ceremony. Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol were spotted looking dashing in sherwanis and turbans. They were seen dancing and enjoying themselves to the sounds of dhols. 

In the photos, the groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look. A plethora of guests graced the event, witnessing the grandeur of the occasion. 

On the professional front, Karan Deol stepped into the world of acting through the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. Notably, the movie was also directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Following his debut in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan went on to appear in 'Velle' in 2021.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News