How Sunny Deol & Bobby welcomed 'daughter' Drisha Acharya to family with Karan Deol | Photos

Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol with family

Sunny Deol is the happiest father ever! Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, The couple married on June 18 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by their family and friends. Photos and videos from Karan-Drisha's wedding are all over the internet. In a new social media post, Sunny welcomed his daughter-in-law with a special note. The Gadar actor welcomed Drisha saying, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas God Bless (sic)," in the caption. Sunny also used the hashtag #HappiestFather in his caption.

Welcoming Drisha Acharya into the family, Bobby Deol wrote, "Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … god bless you both Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol." He shared awwdorable phot with newlyweds. The first frame featured Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol and his son Aryaman posing with Karan and Drisha. In the next picture, the actor was seen landing a kiss on his nephew’s cheek. Karan was seen arriving at the wedding venue with his baaraat ahead of the ceremony. Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol were spotted looking dashing in sherwanis and turbans. They were seen dancing and enjoying themselves to the sounds of dhols.

In the photos, the groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look. A plethora of guests graced the event, witnessing the grandeur of the occasion.

On the professional front, Karan Deol stepped into the world of acting through the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. Notably, the movie was also directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Following his debut in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan went on to appear in 'Velle' in 2021.

