Suniel Shetty will always remember his father was a cleaner boy at the age of 9, talks about Athiya

Bollywood's ageless star, Sunil Shetty reached the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol as a special guest. He praised contestant Deboshmita as she sang her hit song Jhanjhariya and found his father emotional. He shared that he shares the same bond with his daughter Athiya Shetty. He also talked about his relationship with his late father and revealed that he was a clean-cut boy at the age of nine.

He got emotional after witnessing Deboshmita and her father's relationship, he also asked her to maintain the father-daughter bond forever. Talking to Deboshmita who said her father likes her singing a lot, Sunil said, “aapka aur papa ka relationship dekh ke mujhe bahut ajha lagta hai kyunki Athiya aur mera relationship aisa hi hai. Utna hi pyaar hai aur main jeeta hi sirf uske liye (I love seeing your bond with your father because I have the same bond with Athiya. There is the same love and I live only for her).”

He further said, “ye relationship hamesha aisa hi rahna chahiye. Mere papa ke saath mera relationship aisa hi tha (this relationship should remain like this forever. I had the same bond with my own father). I am a very proud son of my father kyunki 9 saal ki umar main, main hamesha kahta hu, cleaner boy they wo. Itni chhoti umar mein table ke charo taraf khumte they table saaf karne ke liye par unka haath nahi pahuchta tha. Mujhe hamesha har cheez mein wohi baat yaad rahti hai. Aap jo bhi ho ma baap ki badaulat ho (he was a cleaner boy at 9. At such a young age, he had to go around the table to clean it and still his hand won't reach the centre. I remember this all the time. Whatever you are is because of your parents). Always be indebted to them, never ever forget that.”

On the work front, Suniel Shetty made his OTT debut with Samir Kakkad’s web series Dharavi Bank, a crime-thriller showcasing a cat-and-mouse crime nexus located in the impoverished slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. He will also be seen in the much-awaited comedy drama Heri Pheri 3 along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

