Suhana Khan heaps praises on Alia Bhatt for reusing her wedding saree at National Awards

Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is going to debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Describing herself as an "overthinker" and a "worried person", she emphasized the mental benefits of working out. She also mentioned Alia Bhatt wearing her wedding saree again for the National Awards and praised Alia Bhatt profusely. She said this is a very right step towards sustainability. Everyone should learn from them. "If she can repeat her wedding saree then why can't we? We should also wear our clothes for going to parties," said Suhana Khan at a press conference.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt received the biggest award of her life at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi when the President Draupadi Murmu honored Alia Bhatt with the National Award for Best Actress for her acting in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (2022).

On her Big Day, the actress attended the function with her biggest cheerleader i.e. husband Ranbir Kapoor. However, during this time all eyes remained on Alia's outfit because she had repeated her wedding saree to receive the National Award. Alia had later given the reason for repeating her wedding dress while receiving the National Award.

Alia Bhatt has posted an IG story on her Instagram handle. She has shared a glimpse of her look from the National Award function. In the picture, she is seen wearing the same Sabyasachi saree which she wore at her wedding. The actress styled it with a Kundan choker neckpiece and matching earrings. Along with the picture, Alia revealed the reason behind repeating her wedding saree at the awards, writing, "A special day demands a special outfit. And sometimes, that outfit is already there. What is once special It happens that it can be special again and again. Rewear, Reuse, Repeat," is what the actor wrote on her Instagram stories.

