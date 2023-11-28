'I don't want to argue...', Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 action sequence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Netizens and fans love their chemistry. As Vicky Kaushal is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, the actor finally reacted to the viral towel scene of Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 where she is seen fighting with another woman at a Turkish hamam. According to a report in Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal said, "I had gone for the screening of the film and we were watching the film. Obviously, when the sequence came, in the middle of the sequence, I leaned towards her and said, I don't want to argue with you from now on.

I don't want you to beat me yo wearing a towel. I thought it was incredible the way she pulled it off. I told her, You are probably the most amazing action actress Bollywood has. So, I am really proud of the hard work she puts in. It is very inspiring to see her".

Katrina felt really proud of this acknowledgement from him. On a different note, It's interesting because Sam Bahadur is going to be released on the same day as Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' on December 1, making it an exciting clash at the cinemas.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical war drama film is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh's liberation. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

