'And I am Tom Cruise...': When Kajol mistakenly believed Mani Ratnam call was PRANK | Full story here

Stars who are all set to grace the 'Koffee couch' in Koffee With Karan season 8 are Kajol and Rani Mukherji. Karan Johar dropped the promo the of episode on Tuesday which has left fans excited. In the episode, Kajol will share a funny anecdote relating to noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam and open up about how she snubbed him thinking it was a prank call.

Reports said Mani Ratnam offered Dil Se to Kajol, however, she ended up choosing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Following this, the filmmakers locked Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta for the roles. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar is said to reveal that Kajol thought someone was pranking her with Ratnam's name.

When Kajol snubbed Mani Ratnam

Johar said, "I still remember the day I narrated the film to Shah Rukh Khan and you. We were at Shah Rukh Khan’s old house at Amrit Apartments. We were sitting in his room which is right next to the terrace. You were crying, Shah Rukh Khan was looking at you thinking you lost the plot. I was crying while narrating the film, you were crying while hearing and (SRK) was just thinking that both of us were mad."

"And at that point of time, I remember you got a call, in the midst of this from Mani Ratnam to whom you said ‘Who?’ He said I am Mani Ratnam speaking and you were like ‘Yeah, and I am Tom Cruise’ and put the phone down. Mani Ratnam had called her for Dil Se. She didn’t believe it was Mani Ratnam and she thought someone was playing a prank," Johar revealed.

