Star Vs Food: Malaika Arora says she started cooking because of her son Arhaan Khan. 

After having Bollywood personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar gracing the show, Malaika Arora will be seen on the fourth episode of "Star Vs Food." The new celebrity cooking show features weekly episodes of actors setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking food for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef. This time Malaika will be seen cooking her all-time favourite comfort food, Malabar fish curry, for her close ones including sister Amrita Arora, and friends Preeta Sukhtankar and Sarvesh Shashi. The actress revealed she started cooking because of her son Arhaan Khan.

On entering the kitchen, Chef Prateek Sadhu asks her how she planned to cook in the kitchen in stilettos. To which, she replied: "If I had a choice, I would sleep in stilettos. I have already thought two steps ahead of you, I am a mom, so I am always well prepared. So, I have come with comfy shoes and I am fully prepared."

"I really look forward to days like this because it has all my passion in it, which is spending time with my near and dear ones, my dear friends, cooking, learning something that I don't know, meeting new people, raiding a kitchen," she added.

Revealing that she started cooking for her son, the actress said that she cooks whenever she gets the time. "My son loves it actually, he likes. I actually started cooking because of him."

Speaking about how she started cooking, Malaika added "Arhaan once came back from school and he told me, 'mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don't know to cook, actually that was one of my challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often."

Meanwhile, the cooking show is being aired on Discovery+ and it features five Bollywood stars trying their hands at cooking. In last week's episode, Arjun Kapoor made Laal Maas and Chapli Kabab to surprise his uncle and aunt, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The actor cooking under the mentorship of Gulaam Gouse Deewani, Head Chef at The Butler & The Bayleaf.

