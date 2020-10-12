SSR Death Probe LIVE Updates: 'Sushant Our Pride' trends as fans laud late actor's friends

Monday, October 12, 2020
     
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. 

New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2020 7:18 IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. The CBI and AIIMs has claimed that the actor died by suicide, after no evidence of murder was found during the investigation, However, CNI is still looking into the matter. Sushant's family and friends are tirelessly demanding justice and have been on road to and show their support for the late actor. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti keeps sharing posts lauding the fans and friends for coming forward. Recently, she had shared a series of pictures of billboards set up in Sri Lanka, seeking justice for her brother.

