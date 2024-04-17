'Squishes from your forever cheerleader...', Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday post for Siddharth goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday post for Siddharth is all hearts

Bollywood and South actor Siddharth Suryanarayan is celebrating his 45th birthday today on April 17. On this occasion, his fans are congratulating the actor. Let us tell you, this birthday is very special for the actor because he is celebrating with his fiancee and Padmavat fame actress Aditi Rao Hydari. By evening came the most awaited birthday wish as Aditi had wished Siddharth on Instagram as well. Aditi has also shared unseen pictures of her special moments from her engagement.

Aditi showered her love on Siddharth

The couple got engaged secretly in March. Now Aditi has congratulated her future husband on his birthday. Aditi Rao Hydari shared three unseen pictures with Siddharth on her Instagram on Wednesday evening and also wrote a love-filled message along with it. In the first picture, Aditi and Siddharth are seen looking stunning.

While Siddharth is seen in a black suit, Aditi is seen in a beautiful dress. Fans are speculating that this picture is of engagement.

"Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader." read her caption.

Watch the post:

Aditi Siddharth's love story

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth started dating in the year 2021 on the sets of the Tamil-Telugu film Maha Samudram. After this, both were supported together many times. However, the lovebirds never accepted their relationship in public until their engagement. Let us tell you, that Aditi Rao Hydari was married to Satyadeep Mishra. However, this relationship did not last for long and both of them got divorced in the year 2013. Whereas Siddharth's name has been linked with several actors including Citadel actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the past. Now it remains to when will this couple tie the knot.

