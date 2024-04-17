'People get married without big celebrations too...', Sukhwinder Singh opens up about his wedding

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Singer Sukhwinder Singh opens up about his wedding and life partner

Veteran singer and musician Sukhwinder Singh, who has lent his voice to Bollywood hit songs, still garners a lot of praise for each of his creations. However, the singer has once again come into the limelight, but this time the reason is not his song but his personal life. Sukhwinder has recently revealed that he is not alone and there is someone special in his life. Let us know what else the singer revealed in a latest interview.

Here's what Sukhwinder Singh said

Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who has spread the magic of his voice in Hindi cinema, has always kept his personal life very private. Till now the fans also thought that Sukhwinder Singh was unmarried, but his latest statement has created a lot of stir among the fans also. Sukhwinder Singh said in an interview that he believes that people get married even without a big celebration.

"It is not necessary that those who do not have big celebrations, they do not get married! Right? Many celebrities get married, but no one knows because they do not want to. That it becomes news. There are some sensitive relationships, it is not such a relationship that you have committed a crime, which should be kept hidden.," the singer said in his recent interview.

Singh's take on privacy

The singer also revealed why he always remains silent about his relationship. "Privacy is all I have. There is nothing to hide. If an artist finds someone who keeps his thoughts free, then that relationship lasts forever. Artists are very strange people," the singer said.

Sukhwinder Singh further said he is not fond of putting relationships in the limelight. "If someone wants to, there is nothing wrong in it, it is not a crime in either case," Singh concluded.

