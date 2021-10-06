Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIDYULEKHARAMAN South Indian actress Vidyulekha Raman trolled for swimsuit pics, slams '1920 aunts and uncles'

South Indian actress Vidyulekha Raman was trolled for posting pictures on Instagram that showed her wearing a bikini during her honeymoon trip to the Maldives. The trolls kept asking the actress when she would get a divorce.

The actor married her fiancée, Sanjay, a fitness expert, on September 9 and they had been to the Maldives for their honeymoon. In the caption to her post, in which she's seen wearing a yellow floral swimsuit, Raman said, "I need six months off twice a year."

Later, she shared she had been receiving messages and comments asking her: "When is your divorce?" She said she had answered the trolls by saying: "Live and let live."

In a strong response, the actress said: "Hi Guys, When is my divorce? ... Just because I am wearing a swimsuit? Whoa. Get out, 1920 aunts and uncles. Come in 2021! The problem is not the negative comments. But the way we think as a society. If a woman's clothes are the reason for her divorce, shouldn't everyone be in a "dressed properly" happy marriage? He (her husband) told me to ignore it and not address it. But I can't just brush it off."

She continued: "I can't change your toxic, narrow-minded, or extremely regressive outlook on life. I hope the women in your life stand up to the sexist, oppressive and downright degrading ways in which you view a woman and her personality. Live and Let Live."

Social activist and Madurai-based Political Science Professor, Dr Uma Maheswari, speaking to IANS, said, "This mindset has to change and a person has the right to wear and post in her Instagram account. Why are people so much worried about what a woman wears and posts. It's her personal liberty. Much awareness is required in our society to ensure people have a free and open mind."