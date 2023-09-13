Sophie Turner spotted taking a walk after divorce from Joe Jonas | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sophie Turner spotted taking a walk

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was spotted taking a walk with a blonde wig and heavy make up on after her divorce from Joe Jonas. The pictures are going viral on social media ever since. According to a report in Page Six, Sophie Turner is in Spain for the filming of an upcoming series titled Joan. In the series, Sophie will be playing the role of an Joan Hannington, a British Jewel thief. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a spandex shorts and a black tank top with a temporary tattoo in the back.

This is the first time she is spotted after her recent divorce. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017 followed by marriage onMay 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. Following her marriage, she legally changer her last name to Jonas. The former couple have two daughters, born on 2020 and 2022.

Sophie Turner was last seen in Do Revenge playing the role of Erica. She next has series Joan in her kitty. In the recent album of Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins, Sophie was the inspiratipon behind the song Hesitate, written as a love letter to her by Jonas.

