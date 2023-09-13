Captain America star Chris Evans and Alba Baptista to have second wedding in Portugal: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Days after Captain America star Chris Evans and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista tied the knot, the couple will be saying their I dos once again in close-knit of near and dear ones in Portugal. According to a report in Page Six, the wedding ceremony in Portugal will allow only a certain number of family and friends. The report also mentioned that there would be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba's family who couldn't be there for the first wedding in Massachusetts. Sometime this week the wedding will happen and will also be departing for their honeymoon from Portugal.

This piece of great news comes after Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends, which also included the Marvel family too. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2022 with a hilarious set of clips scaring each other. After dating for over a year, the duo finally tied the knot.

Chris Evans has starred in several Marvel films as Captain America. He was last seen in the action comedy film Ghosted alongside Ana de Armas. He will next star in another action comedy Red One, as well as David Yates' Pain Hustler featuring Emily Blunt. Alba Baptista began her career in her native Portugal with the series Jardins Proibidos and has starred in multiple Portuguese series and films such as A Impostora and, Filha da Lei among others. She was last seen in the Netflix series Warrior Nun portraying the role of Ava Silva.

