Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot at Udaipur's Leela Palace, Taj Lake: Check all details here

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in September at Udaipur. The couple has been busy with their respective work commitments before they get into wedding preparations including their venue, and various functions. According to IndiaTV sources, details of wedding cards and reception have been acquired. The wedding invitation card is simple and elegant with borders and soft pastel colors. Weddings and various functions will take place at Leela Palace in Udaipur and The Taj Lake. Various functions including Pari's Choora Ceremony will be held on September 23.

On September 24, Raghav's Sehrabandi will begin Threads of Blessings at Taj Lake Palace at 1:00 PM. It will be then proceeded by Baraat from Taj Lake at 2:00 PM. The pheras will take place at Leela Palace and will be followed by Jaimala and pheras at 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM. Then followed by a reception.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 this year at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The event was graced by close friends and family including Parineeti's cousin sister Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra has Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar. The film is based on engineer Jaswant Gill who saved 65 miners during the 1989 coalfield disaster. She also has Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is expected to release in theatres in 2024.

