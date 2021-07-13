Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAARYAN Sonu, Titu aka Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh reunite, head out for a drive | PIC

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has a number of projects in the pipeline, recently managed to take some time out and meet his friend and co-star Sunny Singh for a mini 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' reunion. The duo came together to catch up for a drive and shared a glimpse of their reunion on Instagram Stories. Sunny posted a priceless selfie of himself with Kartik, in which both of them could be seen smiling and posing for the camera while being seated inside a car.

Kartik reshared the same picture on his Instagram and wrote "Sonu ka Titu." In the picture, Kartik wore a grey sweatshirt and sports cap whereas Sunny looked suave in a black shirt.

Kartik and Sunny's friendship goes back way back. They had first starred together in the 2015 film 'Pyaar ka Punchnama 2' and later impressed fans with their bromance in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' which clocked three years in 2021.

On the work front, Kartik had recently announced his new film, 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', the title of which will now be changed to avoid hurting any sentiments. The movie marks his first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dhamaka'.

Earlier, he also made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of 'Dostana 2' dropped him from the film.

