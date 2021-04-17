Sonu Sood tests COVID 19 positive, says 'don't worry'.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood tests covid positive

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has tested COVID 19 positive. The actor shared the news on Instagram with a statement in both Hindi and English. The statement reads: "COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don't Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm alway there for you all- Sonu Sood."

Earlier this month, the actor took the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. The actor also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life", an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated and raise awareness.

Also read: Katrina Kaif tests COVID 19 negative, shares cute pic after recovery

Speaking about the same, Sonu Sood said: "I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not. Family members should push their elder ones, people who are eligible to get vaccinated. It will only help them survive the times we are facing in the near future."

"We are doing this in many districts and a lot of villages in Punjab and different states. The awareness is not much and they still have double thoughts whether they should get vaccinated or not. That's why I wanted to get vaccinated in front of everyone and send the message across that don't think twice. We will get a lot of camps done. This is a movement that we are trying to start to increase awareness," he added.

Also read: Shocked Malaika Arora shares pic of Haridwar Kumbh Mela, reminds 'it's pandemic'

The initiative is a CSR drive that intends to reach Indian citizens with relevant information about the Covid-19 prevention vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has lately been working for people - from helping migrants stuck during lockdown, to providing e-rickshaws to the unemployed, the actor is garnering praise from fans across the country.

For more entertainment news click here!