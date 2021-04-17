Katrina Kaif tests COVID 19 negative, shares cute pic after recovery

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Saturday informed that she has recovered from COVID-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus. The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself while sharing the news. She also thanked fans for their wishes saying she felt a lot of love. "Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank you. It was really sweet, felt a lot of love," she wrote.

In the picture, Katrina looks adorable in a yellow co-ord set. Actress and host Mini Mathur commented on the picture saying, "You look 12 years old here." Choreographer Bosco Martis too commented on the post. Take a look:

Katrina had opened up about her COVID diagnosis on April 6 informing that she has gone under home quarantine. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," Katrina shared on Instagram Story.

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," she added.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has also recovered from COVID 19. The actor shared the news on Friday by posting a happy picture of himself.

On the work front, Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also reported to join Salman Khan for "Tiger 3".

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas tested positive for COVID-19. Both are currently under home quarantine.

