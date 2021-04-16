Vicky Kaushal tests negative for Covid-19, shares pic flashing broad grin

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday evening confirmed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor posted a picture on Instagram flashing a broad grin as he stands in a sunny spot. It seems he is standing at his balcony for the snapshot. He sports a beard and is dressed in a teal T-shirt. Without sharing much, the actor wrote "Negative!" in the caption of the photo, with a hug emoji.

Soon after his post, his friends and colleagues from the industry rushed to the comment section to share their regard. Actors Anil Kapoor and Saquib Saleem dropped a heart emoji on his post, whereas, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Je baat". Filmmakers Shashank Khaitan and Mukesh Chhabra too reacted to Vicky's post. Take a look:

Also read: Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan tests Covid19 positive, fans wish speedy recovery

Earlier this month, Vicky had tested Covid positive and shared that he was living under home quarantine and taking medication as prescribed. "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe," Vicky Kaushal shared in an Instagram post.

Also read: Shaan reacts to 1,700 people testing Covid positive at Kumbh Mela: Why would God save us

Professionally, Vicky's next project is "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the films "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

For more entertainment news click here!