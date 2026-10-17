Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court challenging FRRO's 'Leave India' notice

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a 'Leave India' notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which directed him to leave the country by October 28. The notice followed his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

Imran Khan challenges FRRO notice in Bombay High Court

The 44-year-old actor, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has challenged the notice as unconstitutional and asked the Bombay High Court to quash it. He has also sought an interim stay on the order and protection from any action by the authorities while his petition is pending.

His plea asks the court to restrain authorities from deporting him, issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting him or taking action against his OCI status.

Actor questions grounds for notice

Imran Khan has said the notice does not specify the exact legal provision he allegedly violated. He has also questioned why it was issued without a prior inquiry, a show-cause notice or an opportunity for him to explain his position. His petition points out that while the notice identifies him as a US national, it does not adequately account for his OCI status, which gives eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin certain residency privileges in India.

Khan has denied violating the conditions attached to his OCI status. According to his plea, restrictions on gatherings at the time were imposed under a local police order, not the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He has also said the protest site was not a protected or prohibited place notified by the Central Government under the Act.

The actor's petition states that he did not try to cross the police barricades. Instead, he was returning to his car after being asked to leave when he was apprehended. He was released later that evening.

Khan has further argued that taking part in a rally does not, by itself, establish a violation of the conditions applicable to foreign nationals or OCI cardholders. He has also questioned the use of an FIR that is still under investigation as grounds for asking him to leave India.

Complaint that led to the FRRO notice

The notice followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who alleged that Khan had violated the law by attending the October 10 demonstration near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. The police forwarded the complaint to the FRRO, which then issued the notice.

Khan's legal team includes advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal. They are expected to seek an urgent hearing before a division bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi on Monday.

The Bombay High Court will now consider Khan's challenge to the notice.

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