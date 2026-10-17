New Delhi:

In a major development, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke was on Saturday granted bail, subject to certain conditions. He will be released upon signing a peace bond, Delhi Police said in a statement. Bail has been granted upon a 'peace bond', with conditions set by the court. The bail is secured by a surety bond of Rs 50,000. Dipke was detained moments after he stepped out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Connaught Place on Friday. He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.

The development comes after Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Saturday challenged the legality of party founder Abhijeet Dipke’s arrest and urged the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court to order his immediate release, alleging gross violations of fundamental rights and due process.

Neha Bora was released earlier in the day

Earlier in the day, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was produced before the Special Executive Magistrate court, Delhi Police said. Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place on Friday.

Notably, Neha Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while Dipke was arrested in a fresh case for breach of peace under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, police said.

Abhijeet was produced before SEM court

The CJP founder was produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, police sources said. The SEM court said it will decide whether he will be sent to jail or released on bail, they added. Earlier, when Dipke was detained from inside a flight at Delhi airport on October 10, a separate case for breach of peace had been registered. He was made to sign a bond undertaking not to disturb peace for one year.

Around 150 people were detained on Friday

After being released, Bora slammed the Delhi Police and the BJP government at the Centre, calling the detentions "illegal". She also demanded an end to the SIR process and called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and for him to be jailed. According to police, around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement. Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.

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CJP Tiranga March: Dipke taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station, 150 protesters detained so far | 10 points