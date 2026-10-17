10 killed, 9 injured in Bangladesh seaside resort fire; several people remain missing

At least 10 people have died and nine others have been injured after a fire broke out at a seaside resort in Cox's Bazar, in south-eastern Bangladesh, on Saturday morning. The blaze gutted the three-storey property, which was built mainly with bamboo and wood.

The fire started at around 6.30 am at TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Inani, near Patuartek Beach along Marine Drive. Hours later, officials were still trying to establish what caused the blaze, while the condition and whereabouts of some people believed to have been at the resort remained unclear.

What happened at the Cox's Bazar resort?

Mohammad Atikur Rahman Majumder, chief of Ukhiya Police Station, said the fire broke out at the resort early on Saturday. Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Zasim confirmed the toll of 10 deaths and nine injuries at around 1.30 pm.

The resort is located about 29 kilometres from Kolatoli, near the entrance to the beach town. According to the Dhaka Tribune, around 30 people were reportedly at the property when the fire started. Four to five people managed to escape, but the whereabouts and condition of the others remained unknown.

Syed Muhammad Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of the Cox's Bazar Fire Service, said the entire structure had been gutted by the blaze.

Injuries and recovery of bodies

The nine injured people were taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, bdnews24 reported. Sabuktagin Mahmud Sohel, the hospital's resident medical officer, said five patients had burns covering around 5 per cent of their bodies.

"The other person was injured in a fall and was discharged after receiving first aid. All five burn patients have been admitted to hospital," he said.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner A Mannan said six bodies had been recovered so far. DNA samples would be collected before the bodies were handed over to their families.

Cause of the fire remains unknown

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established. Mannan said the Fire Service was investigating the incident. Some people suspected the fire may have started in the resort's kitchen, but officials said the cause could not be confirmed until the investigation was complete.

(With inputs from PTI)

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