Telugu  actor-politician Pawan Kalyan tests Covid19 positive, fans wish speedy recovery

Telugu superstar turned politician Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for the Covid19. His political party Janasena Party on Friday released a statement confirming the news. It revealed that the actor felt uneasy when he returned from his campaign in Tirupati earlier this month. After which he underwent the Covid test but the results were negative. Last week, several staff members at his party office contracted the virus so he also went into self-quarantine. Now, he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The statement read, "On April 3, he took part in a padayatra in Tirupati and ever since he returned back to Hyderabad, he felt sick. He was advised to get tested for Covid-19 and his initial reports were negative. The doctors advised him to isolate at his farmhouse. When he took the test again in two days, this time his result was positive. A virologist-cardiologist from Khammam is currently treating him." It also stated that the actor's condition is stable and he will return to work soon.

Pawan Kalyan also released a statement, which reads, “My health is stable and I am fine. I will fight this and will soon be healthy.”

Fans flooded the internet with wishes for a speedy recovery soon after the statement was released. One Twitter user said, "Hoping for a speedy recovery @pawankalyan garu, Take care & Get well soon." Another tweeted, "May The Force Be With You.. Wishing Speed Recovery @PawanKalyan."

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan made a power-packed comeback on the screen after a two-year sabbatical with his film Vakeel Saab. The Telugu film, starring Shruti Haasan in an important role, is a remake of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. The film deals with the subject of consent.

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's roles from the original film Pink. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju, and Sirish.