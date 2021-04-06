Katrina Kaif testes covid-19 positive, actress immediately home quarantines

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has tested covid 19 positive. The actress shared the news on social media. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress wrote that she has immediately isolated herself and is home quarantined. She also asked everyone who came in contact with to get tested. The post read: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Several Bollywood celebrities have been affected amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. A situation almost like lockdown during the day time, a weekend lockdown and night curfew has been imposed till April-end to curb the spreading of the virus in the second wave.