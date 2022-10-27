Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu enjoys nap time with Rhea Kapoor; Anand Ahuja calls it 'generational'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEAKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu enjoys nap time with Rhea

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this year. The actress has been relishing her new chapter in life and giving all her time and care to son, Vayu Kapoor. She has not revealed the face of her son, yet she has been sharing glimpses of him time and again. Now, Rhea Kapoor has shared adorable pictures with the newest addition of the Kapoor-ahuja clan.

On Thursday, the filmmaker-designer took to her Instagram account and shared pictures that featured her, Sonam, and the baby boy. In the pictures, Sonam and Rhea are seen relaxing on a bed with cushions behind them. Rhea Kapoor can be seen holding her two-month-old nephew Vayu in her arms. Vayu’s face is not visible in the pictures as he is seen resting his head on Rhea's neck, while the Kapoor sisters' can be seen clad in comfortable outfits. Along with the pictures, Rhea added an infinity emoji in the caption.

As soon as she shared the pictures, the new dad, Anand Ahuja, took no time and wrote, "Generational." Several fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Aunty cuddles are the best." Another user commented, "What Bliss looks like." A third user wrote, "Just maasi things." Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor, Samiksha Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor and several other celebs also showered love on the post.

Anand Ahuja also shared an adorable picture with his little bundle of joy. The picture shows daddy cool holding Vayu in his arms. The father-son moment looked absolutely wholesome. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Whattt," with a snake emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANDAHUJAAnand Ahuja's Instagram story

Also read: Vignesh Shivan drops cryptic post after TN govt gives clean chit to him, Nayanthara in surrogacy issue

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022 and welcomed a baby boy on August 20. The actress took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby boy.

Also read: Watch Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar: Date, Time, OTT Premiere, How to Download Kartik Aaryan's Latest Film

Latest Entertainment News