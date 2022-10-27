Thursday, October 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu enjoys nap time with Rhea Kapoor; Anand Ahuja calls it 'generational'

Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu enjoys nap time with Rhea Kapoor; Anand Ahuja calls it 'generational'

Rhea Kapoor shares unseen pictures of Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu Kapoor as they spend some quality time at home. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2022 17:37 IST
Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu enjoys nap time with Rhea
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEAKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu enjoys nap time with Rhea

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this year. The actress has been relishing her new chapter in life and giving all her time and care to son, Vayu Kapoor. She has not revealed the face of her son, yet she has been sharing glimpses of him time and again. Now, Rhea Kapoor has shared adorable pictures with the newest addition of the Kapoor-ahuja clan. 

On Thursday, the filmmaker-designer took to her Instagram account and shared pictures that featured her, Sonam, and the baby boy. In the pictures, Sonam and Rhea are seen relaxing on a bed with cushions behind them. Rhea Kapoor can be seen holding her two-month-old nephew Vayu in her arms. Vayu’s face is not visible in the pictures as he is seen resting his head on Rhea's neck, while the Kapoor sisters' can be seen clad in comfortable outfits. Along with the pictures, Rhea added an infinity emoji in the caption. 

As soon as she shared the pictures, the new dad, Anand Ahuja, took no time and wrote, "Generational." Several fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Aunty cuddles are the best." Another user commented, "What Bliss looks like." A third user wrote, "Just maasi things." Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor, Samiksha Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor and several other celebs also showered love on the post.

Anand Ahuja also shared an adorable picture with his little bundle of joy. The picture shows daddy cool holding Vayu in his arms. The father-son moment looked absolutely wholesome. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Whattt," with a snake emoji. 

India Tv - Anand Ahuja's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANDAHUJAAnand Ahuja's Instagram story

Also read: Vignesh Shivan drops cryptic post after TN govt gives clean chit to him, Nayanthara in surrogacy issue

Related Stories
Sonam Kapoor shares another glimpse of her son Vayu, wishes her grandmother on birthday | Photo

Sonam Kapoor shares another glimpse of her son Vayu, wishes her grandmother on birthday | Photo

Inside Pics: Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash with Sonam, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon & more

Inside Pics: Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash with Sonam, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon & more

Sonam Kapoor glams up Instagram with gorgeous photos, reveals why she never fasts on Karwa Chauth

Sonam Kapoor glams up Instagram with gorgeous photos, reveals why she never fasts on Karwa Chauth

Sonam Kapoor's video breastfeeding son as she dolls up goes viral, netizens say 'more power to you'

Sonam Kapoor's video breastfeeding son as she dolls up goes viral, netizens say 'more power to you'

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022 and welcomed a baby boy on August 20. The actress took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby boy.

Also read: Watch Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar: Date, Time, OTT Premiere, How to Download Kartik Aaryan's Latest Film

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News