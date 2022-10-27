Vignesh Shivan drops cryptic post after TN govt gives clean chit to him, Nayanthara in surrogacy issue

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WIKKIOFFICIAL Vignesh drops cryptic post, TN govt gives clean chit

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been making headlines ever since they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. It all started when people started questioning if they followed surrogacy laws. While the law stipulates that a couple must be married for five years in order to be eligible for surrogacy, the couple got married a few months ago. The news of the latest addition to their family sent netizens into a frenzy, sparking an online debate.

After the uproar, Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian stated that the government would investigate the matter and determine whether the couple violated any rules. A commission was formed to determine whether the couple had broken any rules.

Following an investigation, the pair was granted a clean chit and it was determined that no rules were broken by the pair. Since Nayanthara and Vignesh registered their marriage about six years ago, they were eligible for the process.

After the order, Vignesh took to his Instagram stories and shared two cryptic posts. One read, "If we spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in." The second story read, "Health does not always come from medicine. Most of the time it comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, peace in the soul. It comes from laughter and love."

For the unversed, Vignesh Shivan tied the knot with Nayanthara in a lavish ceremony in June this year. The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities, including superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, director Mani Ratnam, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Karthi, Jyothika among others.

They welcomed their twin boys on October 9 and Shivan shared pictures of the feet of the newborns while making the announcement. His caption read, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers,our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form Of two blessed babies for us."

"Need all your blessings for our Uyir (life) and Ulagam (world). Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

