Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSONALIBENDRE Sonali Bendre suggests fans to indulge in self care

Actress Sonali Bendre uploaded a motivational post on her Instagram account on Monday. The actress advised followers to pick happiness over everything else. Sonali, who has battled cancer and emerged victorious in the past, often posts on social media on the importance of choosing a healthy and happy life.

Putting up a montage of some of her pictures on Instagram, the actress captioned: "Find what makes you happy, do what keeps you sane.. . Be with the ones you love. Sending you love and light. #onedayatatime."

The actress also engages her followers in discussions around books every weekend, hence constantly giving updates about her life through social media.

Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She underwent treatment in New York, following which she is back in action in Mumbai.

Sharing an anecdote about her time in New York city with her friends when she was going through the treatment, Sonali recalled, "We decided, let's make the most of this. We spent some time in New York. We were there with kids. They were amazing. The girls (Sussanne and Gayatri) went, dropped the kids to school, and came back. Then it was just us and we really enjoyed the city. There was a little bit of chemo, surgery thrown in between but we had fun."

Talking about the film industry, Sonali said: "I love the stories that are being told now. With multiplexes coming, in there is so much diversity. I felt I had done what I had done at that point of time.

"I was growing differently. Now you have stories that are being told in different ways. What stories that were being told at that time and the image I had, I had outgrown them.

"Probably the filmmakers and the audiences were not understanding, but I was done with that. I had moved on in my life and I loved that phase of my life. Maybe now it's the time to explore something new again because so much has happened in life."