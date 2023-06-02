Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal says 'I Love You' on her 36th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older today and received a warm wish from her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. He posted a series of photos with Sonakshi from different occasions and penned a long note for the birthday girl. He wrote in the post, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna newaya… You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “roaring” and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May always love the mermaid life. Always be happy. I love you”. He ended his note with the hashtag perfect.

Sonakshi reacted to the post with several heart emojis. Followed by her reaction, celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Nupur Sanon, Priyank Sharma, and Saqib Saleem dropped cute comments.

Amid the celebrations, Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha too wished her a birthday by posting a bunch of throwback pictures, including Sonakshi’s childhood memories to come from their family album.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumored to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even fact have showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Mission Mangal among others.

Whereas Zaheer Iqbal’s first film was Notebook in 2019. They recently featured together in Double XL.

Sonakshi is currently basking in the success of her latest released series Dahaad. In the web show, she is seen as the fierce cop. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in movies including, Kakuda, Nikita Roy, and The Book of Darkness. The actress has also the OTT series Heeramandi in the pipeline.

