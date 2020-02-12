Soha Ali Khan sets couple goals before Valentine's Day

Actress Soha Ali Khan has lent her voice to an audiobook titled "#coupleGoals" ahead of Valentine's Day. "It was really fun narrating a story with Storytel, (I am) very eager to know how much people enjoy it. Audiobooks, I see are more and more encouraging millennials to consume literature," said Soha.

"Love is a beautiful feeling and a lot of times, people end up taking each other for granted. '#couplegoals' is also about one such couple and how they rediscover love," added the wife of actor Kunal Kemmu.

This is a story about a couple, Anish and Neha who have been married for a few years. Although initially they were head over heels in love with each other, as time went by, love seemed to fizzle out of their relationship. Visiting a wedding in a beautiful destination brings back those old memories. It is a story about how two people rediscover love.

"#coupleGoals" by author Gajra Kottary, releases on February 14 on Storytel, which is an audiobook application where one gets unlimited access to stories anytime anywhere.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page