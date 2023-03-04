Singer Benny Dayal 'bruised' after being struck by drone during live concert; Armaan Malik REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BENNY DAYAL Benny Dayal

In a shocking event, singer Benny Dayal got hurt by a drone during one of his concerts in Chennai. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Reportedly, the drone was capturing his mega show when it fell down and hit the 'back of his head'. Taking to his Instagram, the Badtameez Dil singer dropped the video as he shared the details about the tragic incident. He shared the drone hit his head and bruised his fingers.

"The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that’s all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster," the singer said.

He also urged all fellow artistes to add a clause in their contracts asking event organisers to rope in professional drone operators. He said, "I just want to express three things. All artistes should make sure they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones."

Adding to this, he requested, "Please all colleges, companies, show or event organisers, get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone. We are artistes. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action hero. You don't have to do all these stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. The drones shouldn't come so close to artistes during a live performance."

He tagged a message with his video post that read, "SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL ARTIST CONCERNING DRONE OPERATORS. Kindly Listen! Thank you @vit.chennai @vibrancevit for having me over to perform. You all are amazing."

As soon as the singer posted the video, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section. Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "Man this is messed up. Get well soon Ben!" Singer-actor Shirley Setia wrote, "Omgg!! Must have been right after we met. Take Care Benny, hope you get well soon!"

For the unversed, Benny is the voice behind chartbusters such as 'Daaru Desi', 'Let's Nacho', 'Locha-e-Ulfat', 'Lat Lag Gayee' and 'Besharmi Ki Height', among others.

