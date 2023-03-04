Alia Bhatt sports kohl and nose ring for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Kashmir shoot | Video LEAKED

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALIABHATTFANS Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for the last leg of her upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. Helmed by Karan Johar, it casts Alia opposite Ranveer Singh. The team has wrapped the major chunk of the film and they are currently filming for a song in Kashmir. Amid this, several videos and pictures were leaked on social media and which got Ranveer and Alia's fans excited.

In the leaked photos, Alia is seen wearing a red turtleneck sweater with a matching red blazer. She is also seen wearing a nose ring with kohl-rimmed eyes. In another one, Alia is seen sitting in a car looking lost, probably a scene from the song.

One of the videos also features Alia and Ranveer sitting with Karan Johar. Alia is seen sporting a pretty red backless dress while Ranveer looked dapper in a printed shirt and black pants.

Alia has returned to sets post welcoming her baby girl Raha in November 2022. Her 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and also the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). In the film, she plays a Bengali girl.

KJo recently announced the new release date of his film and wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine's day this year. But later the makers pushed the date to April. Karan posted a long caption back then, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

