Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday with media and fans; enjoys vada pav and chocolate cake

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebration

As Shraddha Kapoor turned 36 today, she decided to celebrate her birthday with her fans and media. She is loved by audiences of all ages, the actress enjoys a huge fan following both on social media and in real life. Her fans, friends and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. She spent the day with her fans and the media and promoted her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Mumbai. She relished the city's favourite street food vada pav and distributed some among the fans and even cut cake.

Shraddha is one of the cutest celebrities of Bollywood. For her birthday today, Shraddha decided to keep her look classy and chic. She wore denim jeans and styled them with a white top and a beige blazer. She completed her look with white heels, a dainty neckpiece and her million-dollar smile.

She also posted a photo on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Happy Birthday wish karo mujhe but kuch alag creative style mein." with a bright smile. Soon after she posted the photo, several celebrities took to her comments section and wished her happy birthday. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday Shraddha", while her brother Siddhanth Kapoor's comment read, "अवव्व तेरा hahahaahappppyyyy bdayyyyyy."

Shraddha Kapoor has carved a special niche in the hearts of the audiences with her grounded, warm demeanour and never fails to express her love for them. The actress had earlier promised the media that she would be hosting a Vada Pav party on her birthday. The actress has now lived up to her promise as threw a vada pav party for the paparazzi. The paps also brought a cake for Shraddha mentioning ‘SK Jhoothi’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar for which she is travelling to different cities across the country for promotional tours. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

