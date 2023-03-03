Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ first song ‘Shubho Shubho’ celebrates motherhood | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Still from the song Shubho Shubho featuring Rani Mukherji

One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Rani Mukherji is back with a bang with her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Ever since the trailer release, Rani has been showered with love and appreciation. Now the makers of the movie have unveiled a heart-melting song 'Shubo Shubo'. The song cherishes the phases of motherhood, the pious relation of a mother with her child. The track encapsulates their feelings and emotions as they embark on their new journey

A word that symbolises the ultimate translation of pure intentions and good wishes, a word that every Indian would have at least heard of, if not known. The word ‘shubho' in Bengali implies auspiciousness and the song translates it rightfully while showcasing a part of Indian culture.

The song is sung by Altamash Faridi. It is penned by Kausar Munir and scored by music composer Amit Trivedi. Talking about the song, Amit Trivedi shared, "Music can alter the mood. It accentuates feelings that dwell within. It was pertinent that I touch on the right mood and chords for Shubho Shubho, which signifies a new beginning for Debika’s character. I am also excited for this being the first collaboration with Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. I am looking forward to more".

Rani Mukherji, who is a bong beauty talked about her roots and the connection with the song. She shared, "Being a Bengali, I’m all for the representation of my roots, and my culture in mainstream Hindi cinema. My heart is full that I have played a Bengali character in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and showcased the spirit of a fierce Bengali mother in the film. What I really love about the movie is that it has tried to represent the culture of West Bengal in various endearing ways including the saris that I have worn, the way Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja the way I have spoken Bengali and even the fact that the songs have Bengali lyrics, the touch of Baul music and the presence of Dhaak (Bengali drum) & Shankh (Conch Shell) - which are intrinsic to Bengali folk music".

Rani has time and again impressed audiences with her performances. Now, she is back on the big screens in the role of a mother. Directed Ashima Chibber, she can be seen as a fierce woman fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

