Singer Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Just like many other celebs, veteran singer Bappi Lahiri has also tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, informs his spokesperson. His family has requested everyone who has come in contact to get tested as a precautionary measure. The statement by the singer's spokesperson read, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good & expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure."

It further read, "He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends & everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed."

His daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal issued an official statement that said, "Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild Covid symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always."

Just recently, he took to Instagram and informed everyone that he has pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. He wrote, "I’ve just pre-registered for my #COVID19Vaccine – what are you waiting for! As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight. It was quick & simple to register at Cowin.gov.in (link in bio) and I urge all of my friends in this age bracket to do the same!"

A lot of celebrities in the last few weeks have contracted the virus including-- Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, R Madhavan and Ranbir Kapoor.