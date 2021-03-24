Silence: Debutante Garima Yagnik says she was more nervous than excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ BAJPAYEE, GARIMA YAGNIK Silence.. can you hear it

Bollywood singer and actor Garima Yagnik will be making her feature film debut with Manoj Bajpayee in ‘Silence….can you hear it’. The film releasing on ZEE5 also stars Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles. Garima started her career with theatre and has worked in series like ‘Thoda Adjust Please’, ‘Shocker’. She has also sung for her singles like 'Karein Kya', ‘Naina Barse Kyun’ & ‘Meherbani’. She has been singing and acting since childhood and her short film "Punjab" was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

In ‘Silence….can you hear it’, Garima will be seen playing a character named Kia, who arrives from Canada at an unfortunate time of a tragedy- a mysterious death of her friend.

Talking about the film, Garima shared, “This film is definitely special for me and very close to my heart because this is my debut feature film and I'm a huge fan of the 'whodunnit' genre. I had been looking at being part of the noteworthy content to debut with and I am blessed to start my film journey with a stellar cast like this."

The actress shared that she was nervous to share screen space with National award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee. "I was definitely excited but more than that I was nervous to work with one of the greatest actors of our times like Manoj Bajpayee. I have always admired him and his versatility, but I was surprised to see him so humble, patient and supportive on the set that it made all the experience with him so easy. It was a lot of learning for me in acting and in general. It would be one of the best experiences working with the team,” she said.

“It was my first time working with Aban Bharucha Deohans, who is the director of the film and it was such a delight to work with her. She really made me comfortable and quite patiently explained how to get to the skin of the character and helped me with the technicalities of the camera as I'm from the theatre background. She has such clarity of vision and gave such great, specific direction and yet gave the actors liberty to explore the character on set and have some freedom too. I really feel grateful for this opportunity to work with the incredible team and we are all super kicked for the film to be released this Friday”, she added.

‘Silence….can you hear it’ is a murder mystery film that traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman. It will premiere on ZEE 5 on March 26.