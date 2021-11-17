'Siku chachu' aka Sikandar Kher posts awwdorable childhood pic of Aaradhya Bachchan on birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIKANDAR KHER 'Siku chachu' aka Sikandar Kher posts adorable childhood pic of Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently turned a year older and is currently vacationing in the Maldives. Amid this, her uncle Sikandar Kher took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable unseen childhood picture of Aaradhya on her birthday yesterday. Calling her 'darling lady princess,' Kher penned a heartfelt note to wish the little one on her special day. Alongside the sweet monochrome picture, the actor wrote "To my darling lady princess bestest… I love you very much … health shall always be with you and joy shall always be with the people you are around … god bless you … siku chachu #Aaradhya #GettingTallerThanPapaSoonest."

After celebrating Aishwarya's birthday, they decided to celebrate Aaradhya's special day in Maldives. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek treated their fans and followers with some stunning pictures from their family vacation on social media. From posting the glimpse of their villa named 'Casa Bachchan' to pics of Dolphins, the couple have treated fans with photos from their holiday and shared the spectacular view from their ocean-facing resort.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter were snapped at the airport before they jetted off for their family vacation. Abhishek was seen sporting a cool look in a blue sweatshirt with denims paired with sneakers. He also carried a backpack along with him. The actress is seen clad in an all black look with a tan brown handbag.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai who has been on an acting hiatus, will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas' and 'Dasvi' lined up. He also announced the third season of his hit web show 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

Talking about Sikandar, he was seen in Rohit Shetty-directorial 'Sooryavanshi' featuring Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Rnaveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: Sneak peek into Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's exotic Maldives holiday with daughter Aaradhya