Sneak peek into Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's exotic Maldives holiday with daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya are holidaying in the Maldives, ahead of her 10th birthday on November 16. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek treated their fans and followers with some stunning pictures from their family vacation on social media.

They took to Instagram and shared the spectacular view from their ocean-facing resort. While Aishwarya shared picture of two swimming pools overlooking the blue ocean. She wrote along with it, “Sun… Breeze… and Paradise @amillafushi @pickyourtrail.”

On the other hand, Abhishek shared a picture of stunning view of the white sand with loungers placed on it. “Not a bad view to wake-up to,” he wrote.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter were snapped at the airport before they jetted off for their family vacation. Abhishek was seen sporting a cool look in a blue sweatshirt with denims paired with sneakers. He also carried a backpack along with him. The actress is seen clad in an all black look with a tan brown handbag.

They had flown to Maldives earlier this month as well to celebrate Aishwarya's birthday. Sharing a picture of Aishwarya posing by the pool overlooking the beach, Abhishek had written on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you...."

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai who has been on an acting hiatus, will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas' and 'Dasvi' lined up. He also announced the third season of his hit web show 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

