Sidharth Shukla gets posthumous award for digital debut in Broken But Beautiful 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's was posthumously awarded for his last screen appearance in Broken But Beautiful 3! He was awarded 'Popular actor (male) in web series' by SCREENXX. The web show is about a complicated man stuck between love and everything that comes with it. It is the third season in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Fans of Sidharth Shukla, popularly known as 'SidHearts' were both emotional and happy to hear the news. While a number of them shared how happy they were to learn that Sidharth won the award, several said they miss the actor more than ever. "Congrats @sidharth_shukla for winning the award for popular actor (male) and we are so proud on you sid," wrote a user while another said, "A gem of a person who will always resides in millions of hearts." Sample some of these tweets:

Earlier talking about the web series, Sidharth had said that he could relate to his Broken But Beautiful 3's character on a personal level.

"As an actor, there are some who look towards method acting. For me, I could relate to Agastya and I feel life is all about experiences. It's those experiences that make you. I have had many similar experiences and hence I reflected to mine and I performed," Sidharth had said.

Sidharth is known for his roles in fiction soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", and reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13". Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on September 2. His last rites took place in the Oshiwara crematorium the next day.

He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.